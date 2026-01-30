Singapore doubles down on business events to power long-term tourism growth

SINGAPORE: Singapore is stepping up its push to attract more meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) as part of its long-term tourism roadmap.

Also among the upcoming initiatives is practical support for local trade groups and chambers to help them plan and host events here.

Singapore’s Tourism 2040 plan – unveiled in 2025 – aims to grow tourism receipts to between S$47 billion (US$37 billion) and S$50 billion by 2040, up from a record S$29.8 billion in 2024, as the country shifts its focus on higher value tourism.

Business events are expected to be a key contributor to this growth.

Travellers attending MICE events typically spend around twice as much as leisure visitors, according to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Under its plan, STB aims to triple MICE tourism receipts from current levels by 2040.