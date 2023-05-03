Singapore Tourism Board to get new chief executive

SINGAPORE: There will be a new chief executive at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) next month.

Mr Keith Tan, the chief executive of STB since October 2018, will be succeeded by Ms Melissa Ow, executive vice president for customer experience, marketing & investment facilitation group at the Economic Development Board (EDB).

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) made the announcement in a press release on Wednesday (May 3), with Ms Ow's appointment taking effect from Jun 1, 2023.

Ms Ow, who was seconded to EDB from STB in June 2020, played "a key role in transforming the organisation's B2B (business-to-business) sales and marketing model".

Prior to her stint at EDB, she held several positions in STB with the last position as Deputy Chief Executive, where she helped put Singapore on the world map for hosting premier events and attracting major tourism investments.

In that role, Ms Ow headed STB's Experience Development Group and the Corporate Group, ensuring Singapore put out a strong line-up of tourism products from dining to precinct development.

She also oversaw STB's corporate functions such as legal, procurement, finance and human resources.