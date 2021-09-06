The Big Read: As border curbs ease, a desperate but cautious tourism industry sees bumpy road to recovery

SINGAPORE: There were cheers and jubilation at The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) office just over two weeks ago – a rare sight for tour agencies in the past 18 months as the travel sector has ground to a halt amid border and travel restrictions around the world to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The reason? The Singapore authorities had just announced that the city-state would be setting up vaccinated travel lanes for fully vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei.

Recounting the scene in the office that day, Mr Nicholas Lim, chief executive officer of TTC’s Asia office, said that they immediately saw an increase in enquiries after the announcement, which resulted in two bookings to Germany that weekend.

“It was to our surprise as well … (Tour bookings) is something which hasn’t happened in a while. We were doing high-fives and all,” said Mr Lim.

In response to the new developments, another company, Dynasty Travel, has developed new tour packages to Germany that focus on an in-depth exploration of the European country, as opposed to multi-country tour packages that were popular before the pandemic, said Ms Alicia Seah, its director of marketing communications.

She said that the tour agency has gotten more than 30 enquiries, 60 per cent of which have been converted into bookings.

“What we are seeing is some light at the end of the tunnel,” Ms Seah said.

Both tour companies are even opening up their retail offices, after months of them being shut, in anticipation of an uptick in demand.