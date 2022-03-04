More support to come for tourism, F&B, retail sectors and heartland businesses

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will continue to support the tourism sector’s efforts to recover, innovate and “come back stronger than before”, said Minister of State Low Yen Ling on Friday (Mar 4).

Speaking at MTI’s Committee of Supply debate, Ms Low announced a slew of measures targeted at the tourism, F&B and retail sectors, as well as heartland businesses.

For the tourism industry, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will accelerate the SingapoReimagine campaign as international travel resumes, she said.

STB is now working with a “wide range” of partners around the world like airlines, travel agents and media outlets, to attract more travellers to Singapore.

“COVID-19 has hit the tourism sector very hard, but despite the challenges, we have continued to quickly adapt and pivot to new propositions to come back even stronger,” she said in her speech.

The Government will help tourism companies in developing attractive new products and experiences, said Ms Low.

The SingapoRediscovers campaign is still ongoing, she added, noting that the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme last year generated nearly S$300 million in bookings and transactions and up to S$100 million in ancillary spending.

Singapore will also “defend” its position as a leading destination for business and leisure events, said Ms Low.

“We hit a pause button on these because of COVID-19, but STB is now gearing up to resume large-scale, and also high-quality business and leisure events from this year.”

For example, the Singapore Air Show in February saw about 13,000 trade attendees and almost 600 exhibitors from more than 39 countries, said Ms Low.

Singapore will host more industry-leading events later this year, like the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, she added.

“These events will not only directly benefit the tourism sector but will also ensure that Singapore remains a top-of-mind destination.”

MTI will also continue to create innovative tech and digital solutions with the tourism sector, said the Minister of State.

STB’s Singapore Tourism Accelerator Programme supported 34 promising tech start-ups over the past three years in developing solutions to “future-proof” the tourism industry.

The ministry will also "double down" on efforts to up-skill the tourism sector workforce to ensure that workers are ready to meet changing job demands, said Ms Low.

In the past two years, STB and Workforce Singapore (WSG) supported more than 140 tourism companies through career conversion programmes, helping more than 1,300 workers take on “redesigned and enhanced” roles, she added.