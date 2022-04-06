Nearly S$500 million set aside to support Singapore’s tourism recovery

SINGAPORE: The tourism sector will receive a fresh injection of close to half a billion dollars to support its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as Singapore looks to reconnect with the world, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan announced on Wednesday (Apr 6).

This comes as Singapore has reopened its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers, removing the need for COVID-19 testing and quarantine.

Speaking at the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Tourism Industry Conference on Wednesday, Mr Tan said the funding will be used to support and sustain strategic manpower capabilities in the sector, offset business costs, as well as amplify our international recovery plans “in the coming years”.

He added that it will also drive international tourism recovery and help the industry emerge stronger with new products and experiences through STB’s grants and schemes.

“This year, we will double down on our effort for SingapoReimagine, our international recovery campaign to welcome travellers to realise their passion for travel through fresh and innovative experiences in Singapore,” said Mr Tan.

Over the past two years, the Government provided the sector with more than S$1 billion to help alleviate costs such as rental and license fee waivers, and to support jobs and capabilities development. It also set aside S$320 million to drive domestic demand through the SingapoRediscovers voucher scheme.