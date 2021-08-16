The Big Read: Singapore’s endless love affair with private tuition just got deeper with COVID-19

In a sign that the ministry is paying closer attention to the issue, teachers have been barred from giving private tuition without approval. Previously, they could give up to six hours of private tuition a week.

The MOE spokesperson said that with effect from Jan 1, teachers are required to seek approval for paid part-time lecturing or teaching, which includes paid tuition.

This came about as the guideline on participating in part-time lecturing or teaching, including paid tuition, not exceeding six hours a week has been removed following a review by the Public Service Division.

“The Public Service has existing guidelines on public officers participating in outside activities to ensure that their outside activities do not distract them from their core duties,” she added.

Mr Shawn Cheong, lead coordinator at Schtutors, a home tuition agency matching only MOE-accredited teachers, said that sometime late last year, he received a slew of requests from listed tutors requesting to be deregistered from the platform.

Mr Cheong said that currently, only 20 to 25 per cent of the over 5,500 teachers listed on Schtutors’ platform are current MOE teachers, down from about 60 per cent in 2013, when more than 3,000 teachers were listed.

WHERE PARENTS CAN DRAW THE LINE

At the end of the day, the amount of tuition that a child needs — or doesn’t — may well boil down to his or her parents’ mindset.

As a father of two boys aged one and three, business owner Jeremy Ko, 33, confessed that he is already feeling the pressure of having to balance his belief in giving his children a childhood of self-discovery with his resolve to ensure that his child does not fall too far behind.

“My kid’s teachers in childcare say his Chinese and English are both very good, but I also compare him to my business partner’s kid who is a few months younger but can do addition and read more words than mine,” he said.

But after giving it some thought, Mr Ko has decided that he will not be sending his child for preparatory classes designed to equip preschool children with academic skills before they enter Primary One.

“The values that you are teaching the kid (by sending him for tuition or enrichment) is that money can be used to solve problems and that parents cannot help too much in their studies,” he said.

Mr Ko can’t say for sure if he would send his child for tuition, though. “I cannot imagine if my kid starts doing badly in school,” he said.