Singapore Turf Club employees 'sad and disappointed' about racecourse closure

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore Turf Club employees said they are sad and disappointed that the club will close in 2027, but hope to reskill and find new opportunities.

Employees were told about the club’s closure in a town hall meeting on Monday (Jun 5) afternoon. The government and the club announced on Monday that the Singapore Racecourse will hold its last race on Oct 5, 2024, and close its facility by March 2027.

The Singapore Turf Club site in Kranji will be handed back to the government in 2027 for redevelopment.

The club was founded in 1842 and is Singapore's only horse racing club. With its closure, horse racing in Singapore will come to an end in October next year.

The 120 hectares of land in Kranji will be redeveloped and used for housing, including public housing, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a joint press release on Monday. MND is also studying other potential uses, including leisure and recreation.

The club’s closure will take place in three phases – stopping of races, migrating the horses and handing over the assets of the club, said the club's head of tracks R Jayaraju.

Mr Jayaraju, who has worked at the Turf Club for about 23 years, said he was disappointed with the news of the closure.

“Definitely we feel sad and disappointed ... I've been working here for about 23 years now, we have seen the place (from when it) started from day one until now," he added.

"We have gained a lot of improvements and made this place a world-renowned race track, and now it's closing, that's why we feel a bit disappointed. But we have to give way for national development."

As head of tracks, Mr Jayaraju’s role is to take care of the club’s seven tracks and the landscape within the premises, he shared.

“It’s such a wonderful facility. It’s a world-class facility, and it’s sad to see things are stopping,” he added.