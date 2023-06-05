Singapore Turf Club employees 'sad and disappointed' about racecourse closure

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore Turf Club employees said they are sad and disappointed that the club will close in 2027, but hope to reskill and find new opportunities.
Employees were told about the club’s closure in a town hall meeting on Monday (Jun 5) afternoon. The government and the club announced on Monday that the Singapore Racecourse will hold its last race on Oct 5, 2024, and close its facility by March 2027.
The Singapore Turf Club site in Kranji will be handed back to the government in 2027 for redevelopment.
The club was founded in 1842 and is Singapore's only horse racing club. With its closure, horse racing in Singapore will come to an end in October next year.
The 120 hectares of land in Kranji will be redeveloped and used for housing, including public housing, the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a joint press release on Monday. MND is also studying other potential uses, including leisure and recreation.
The club’s closure will take place in three phases – stopping of races, migrating the horses and handing over the assets of the club, said the club's head of tracks R Jayaraju.
Mr Jayaraju, who has worked at the Turf Club for about 23 years, said he was disappointed with the news of the closure.
“Definitely we feel sad and disappointed ... I've been working here for about 23 years now, we have seen the place (from when it) started from day one until now," he added.
"We have gained a lot of improvements and made this place a world-renowned race track, and now it's closing, that's why we feel a bit disappointed. But we have to give way for national development."
As head of tracks, Mr Jayaraju’s role is to take care of the club’s seven tracks and the landscape within the premises, he shared.
“It’s such a wonderful facility. It’s a world-class facility, and it’s sad to see things are stopping,” he added.
Assistant manager of property and facilities Teo Yam Choon, who has worked at the club for 33 years, was emotional while sharing his thoughts about the club’s closure.
“I feel sad because I started with this project from scratch. After 33 years, you can see it’s such a nice race track and racecourse with buildings and facilities,” he told CNA.
The news came as a surprise to the staff and most of them have an emotional attachment to the club, he said.
“Obviously, we are colleagues and we’ve worked together with each department, we get to know each other better. And (we’re) also like a family," he added.
All 350 employees will be retrenched in three phases, with the first phase starting in about 16 months, the government said on Monday.
“Generally, the atmosphere is one where they are all very saddened by the decision to close down the club,” said Singapore Turf Club chairman Niam Chiang Meng at a press conference.
“We will continue running to ensure a smooth transition for everyone, including the employees, the horse owners, and all the other stakeholders that are involved," he added.
The Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU) said the club's management and union had a "town hall communication" with all employees on Monday. They also held individual consultations to address concerns.
"On the SMMWU’s position, we are concerned about the workers that will be affected in terms of their emotional aspect and also the placement of the older workers," said the union's secretary-general Andy Lim.
"Therefore, we are in discussion with (Singapore Turf Club) on how best we can address this and the retrenchment benefits that will be worked out for our workers."
He said the union will follow the process closely and ensure a "smooth transition" while protecting the rights of the workers, adding that the SMMWU is working out the details with the club.
It will also work with other National Trades Union Congress agencies and its network of companies for placement and skills training, said Mr Lim.
Mr Teo and Mr Jayaraju said they hope to be part of the reskilling plans.
For colleagues who have less work experience, Mr Teo encouraged them to see the move as a "stepping stone".
"Whatever experience they’ve gained from here ... with the training provided, it’ll be good to take this opportunity to upgrade themselves," he said.