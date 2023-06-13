Some horse owners at Singapore Turf Club eye exit as early as August; closure may also affect Malaysia’s racing scene
SINGAPORE: Some horses at the Singapore Turf Club will be moved out as early as August, with owners and trainers saying it is too expensive to stay until the final race in October next year.
Some financial help is streaming in to subsidise costs for the horses, but observers said it is not enough to deter some owners from leaving.
Malaysia’s racecourses said they expect to be affected by the closure of the Singapore Turf Club, as the latter has been a steady source of racehorses for them all these years.
SUBSIDIES FOR HORSES
From July, each horse at the Singapore Turf Club will get a S$700 monthly subsidy until March 2026, according to a circular seen by CNA.
The support from the Turf Club aims to help owners cover expenses for feed, bedding and stable rental.
But horse trainer Eric Koh said the amount is “grossly minimal”, considering it costs between S$4,000 and S$5,000 a month to take care of a horse.
The high expenses mean owners might not want to continue housing their horses at the Turf Club.
“Some owners with good horses and those who can afford it – they won’t be sitting around waiting for the subsidy. (They) will be sending the horses away,” said Mr Koh, who owns 13 horses and manages 52 others for clients and partners.
Despite the subsidy, some owners are already getting a headstart with selling or relocating their horses, which also comes with a hefty price tag.
Horses need to go through quarantine, vaccinations and export certification, on top of transport expenses.
Mr Koh said it can cost about S$5,000 to send a horse to Malaysia, S$9,000 to Thailand, and S$20,000 to Australia.
Mr Richard Lim is one such horse trainer helping owners of five horses under his charge to be sent to race elsewhere, mainly in Malaysia.
“These horse owners are saying that they worry there will be a long queue later on, and if Kuala Lumpur gets too packed, they worry there is no space for (their horses),” he said.
Mr Lim, who poured in over S$100,000 last year to set up his stable services business, is concerned that owners who do not want to stick around could end up passing the buck to trainers like him.
“They might not want to continue to be the horse owners if they give up horse racing. At the end of the day, we will be the ones who have to take care of the horses and all of the costs will be on us,” he said.
Of the current 700 horses at the Turf Club, industry players said there is unlikely to be more than 300 left by Oct 2024.
CLOSURE MAY AFFECT MALAYSIA
One Turf Club in Malaysia said it is ready to build stables to take in horses from Singapore.
The Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur has 880 stable boxes with about 85 per cent occupancy. It said it has the capacity to build another 200 if there is demand.
“It is up to the trainers and owners in Singapore – if they want to race in Malaysia. And up to Malaysian owners if they want to purchase horses from Singapore,” said Mr Clement Chew, deputy chairman of Selangor Turf Club.
“If there is such demand, we are prepared to take in some of these horses.”
Mr Chew added the racing fraternity in Malaysia is saddened by the news of the end of horse racing in Singapore.
The closure is also set to affect the Malaysian horse racing scene in terms of turnover and the supply of racehorses.
“We have enjoyed a nice and steady pipeline of horses to buy from Singapore. Singapore has a higher standard of racing, so the horses are of good quality and can be quite competitive,” said Mr Chew.
“When racing ends in Singapore, where will this new pipeline come from?”
He added that more than 10 per cent of total turnover in Malaysia’s horse racing sector comes from Singapore’s races.
The industry is also concerned that owners and fans from Singapore, who at times attend Malaysia’s races, would exit the scene altogether.
Mr Chew said: “Some owners who have horses racing in Singapore also have some horses in Malaysia. If those owners give up and don’t want to race anymore, then we might have less demand. Losing a partner in Singapore can affect us. There will be some spillover.”
FUTURE FOR TRAINERS, JOCKEYS
Industry players said there could be opportunities overseas for trainers and jockeys affected by the closure.
For instance, the Selangor Turf Club said Singapore’s racehorse owners and trainers looking to relocate are “more than welcome to apply” and help accelerate Selangor’s progress and competitive edge.
Mr Chew noted that racing operations in both Singapore and Malaysia are governed by a single regulator – the Malayan Racing Association (MRA), which makes it easier for jockeys and trainers to race on either side of the causeway.
“With an MRA licence, a jockey is qualified to ride in both countries. All he needs is the permission of the club and a good record,” he said.
He added that a few trainers in Singapore have already enquired about relocating there.
But some trainers such as Mr Koh – and his 13 horses – are choosing to stay until the very end to support local horse racing.
“I don't want to see Singapore racing shut and collapse prematurely before Oct 2024,” said Mr Koh, who started his career with the Singapore Turf Club in the early 2000s.
“For me, Singapore horse racing always has a place (in my heart). I'm going to still support Singapore racing until the end, no matter what,” said the 46-year-old.
After the last horse crosses the finish line in the final race in October next year, Mr Koh said he is likely to continue with his career and bring his horses to neighbouring countries.
“I will race some (of my horses) in Malaysia and support the Malaysian racing industry,” he added.
“I will also race some horses in Thailand as well, because Thailand is all for professionalising and restructuring its horse racing sector. So I will be supporting all these developing horse racing countries.”