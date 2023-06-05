Timeline: Last stretch for Singapore Turf Club after more than 180 years

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Turf Club will hold its last race in October next year, marking the end of horse racing in Singapore.

The land the Turf Club occupies in Kranji will be handed back to the government by 2027 for redevelopment.

Here's a look back at more than 180 years of horse racing in Singapore:

Oct 4, 1842: The Singapore Turf Club was founded as the Singapore Sporting Club by Scottish merchant William Henry Macleod Read and a group of horse racing enthusiasts. It was then located at Farrer Park.

It was renamed the Singapore Turf Club in 1924.

Feb 23 & 25, 1843: The club’s first race was held to mark the 24th anniversary of Singapore’s founding by Sir Stamford Raffles. The race day was declared a holiday.

1924: The first Singapore Gold Cup was held, in the same year the club was re-named the Singapore Turf Club. The club's last race, to be held next year, will be the 100th Singapore Gold Cup.

1933: To cater to growing racing interest, the Club sold its Serangoon Road racecourse to the Singapore Improvement Trust and bought 98 ha of the Bukit Timah Rubber Estate to build the Bukit Timah Racecourse. It was officially opened by Sir Cecil Clementi, then Governor of Singapore on Apr 15, 1933.