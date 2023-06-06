'This is the only thing I know': Horse trainers, jockeys express shock, disbelief at Turf Club closure

SINGAPORE: About two weeks ago, horse trainer Jason Lim heard rumours about the closure of the Singapore Turf Club, but he did not believe there was any truth to them.

Then on Monday (Jun 5), the authorities announced that the club will shut for good, and its last race, the 100th Singapore Gold Cup, will be on Oct 5, 2024. The land the Kranji racecourse now stands on will be handed back to the government in 2027, and be redeveloped for housing, leisure and recreation facilities.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was tough for Mr Lim and other horse trainers, things had been looking up, with races and spectators returning. The announcement on Monday came as a shock.

“I didn't think the Turf Club would close, we have 180 years of heritage,” the 42-year-old said in an emotional phone call on Monday night. “This is the only thing I know, I don’t know (how to do) anything else.”