Singapore Turf Club closure: ‘It’s not the end’, says one riding school that moved there three months ago

SINGAPORE: The fate of some 80 horses at one riding school is hanging in the balance, just months after they moved to the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji.

Bukit Timah Saddle Club, as well as other tenants there, may be forced to find a new home in the next two to three years.

This comes as the Singapore Turf Club site will be handed back to the government in 2027 for redevelopment.

Spectatorship for local horse racing has declined over the years and the space in Kranji can be redeveloped to better meet Singapore’s future land use needs, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Monday (Jun 5).