Homes, high-tech farms and sports facilities: What Singapore Turf Club site might be used for

SINGAPORE: What might the 120 hectares of land that the Singapore Racecourse in Kranji currently sits on be used for?

On Monday (Jun 5), the Singapore Turf Club and the government announced that the last race meeting at the racecourse will be on Oct 5, 2024, and the land will be handed back to the government in 2027.

It will be redeveloped and used for housing, including public housing, and the government is also studying other potential uses, including leisure and recreation.

When asked about the potential number of public housing flats, Second Minister for National Development and for Finance Indranee Rajah said at a press conference that it was too early to say, but it would be part of a wider plan for the northern region of Singapore.

A spokesman for the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said planners will look at the site as a "clean slate" that they will plan holistically, taking in the characteristics of the area.

He added that the surrounding area, which is near Kranji Marshes and Mandai Wildlife Reserves, is very green, and the URA will take into account the "surrounding context".

The land area is larger than the 93ha Bidadari estate, although smaller than Housing and Development Board (HDB) townships – the smallest, Jurong East, spans 384ha.

Mr Niam Chiang Meng, Singapore Turf Club chairman, pointed out at the press conference that the whole Gardens by the Bay (101 ha) can fit in the Kranji racecourse. The plot of land is also next to the Kranji MRT station.