Singapore Turf Club holds its last races after more than 180 years of operations

SINGAPORE: Thousands of spectators flocked to Singapore Turf Club in Kranji for the last time on Saturday (Oct 5) to attend Singapore’s final race meeting.

The club is hosting the Grand Singapore Gold Cup as a farewell celebration, featuring 10 races to pay tribute to its history as the curtain comes down on the club's operations.

Race 3, for instance, is named the Singapore Turf Club Trophy by employees, while other races honour people such as the club’s founder and the first local female jockey.

When CNA arrived at the club at 9.40am - nearly two hours before the first race began - guests had already started showing up.

Some were dressed to the nines, with women in long dresses and men in suits.