Singapore Turf Club to reopen to live spectators for the first time in 2 years

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Turf Club will reopen its doors to live spectators on Saturday (Apr 30) after two years of racing behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Turf Club said on Monday that it will host spectators at its Grandstand on Saturday for live horse racing.

The club was closed to the public in March 2020, before parts of it were temporarily converted to COVID-19 recovery facilities. In July 2020, racing at the club resumed behind closed doors.

Singapore will further ease COVID-19 measures on Tuesday, with no limits on group sizes and no safe distancing required.

“With robust vaccination-differentiated safe management measures in place, the club stands ready to receive its members, VIPs and guests,” it said in a news release.

All visitors and spectators will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter the premises, it added. They will need to show their vaccination status, and do their SafeEntry check-in using the TraceTogether application or token.

“In addition, in accordance with prevailing guidelines, mask-wearing remains mandatory indoors and at areas deemed indoors,” the Turf Club said.

Reminders of safe management measures will also be displayed throughout the Grandstand, and safe management officers will also be deployed.

Members of the public must be at least 18 years old to attend.

Visitors can enter level 1 of the Grandstand for S$6 if they are paying via a direct deduction from their EZ-Link or NETS FlashPay cards. Those paying in cash will need to pay S$8 via the self-service ticketing kiosks located at the club.

Grandstand level 3 entry tickets, which can be bought onsite, are priced at S$30 each.

The race will also be livestreamed online for Singapore Pools account holders, as well as on StarHub channels 288 and 289.

“(Singapore Turf Club) is committed to operating in a safe and responsible manner and ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters its doors,” it said. “After an almost two-year hiatus, the club looks forward to welcoming spectators in-person again.”