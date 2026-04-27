Singapore, UK authorities successfully foil transnational drug network

SINGAPORE: Authorities in Singapore and the United Kingdom have successfully managed to stop a transnational drug network, resulting in separate seizures of over 900kg of cannabis bound for the UK, the Central Narcotics Bureau of Singapore (CNB) said on Monday (Apr 27).

The first haul of 509kg of cannabis was detected at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Jan 3, with CNB investigations revealing that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and headed for the UK.

Following the detection, CNB launched a cross-border operation with the UK’s Home Office International Operations (HOIO), Border Force and West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (WM ROCU).

British authorities on Feb 25 managed to seize a second shipment of 412kg of cannabis in another container bound for the UK, after intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement action.

Through the agencies' coordination, the transnational drug network was dismantled, preventing further distribution of a massive amount of drugs in the UK, CNB said.