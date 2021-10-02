Singapore addresses death penalty, foreign interference law during UN human rights review

SINGAPORE: Singapore can support 210 out of 324 recommendations it received in the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council's universal periodic review (UPR), the country's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Umej Bhatia said on Friday (Oct 1).

The outcome of the review, which happens every five years and is Singapore's third, was adopted on Friday.

Singapore's national statement during the adoption also addressed the Government's position on the death penalty, freedom of assembly, LGBT issues and the draft Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill.

ADOPTION OF RECOMMENDATIONS

Following the nation's UPR session on May 12, 2021, the inter-ministry committee on human rights has reviewed the 324 recommendations received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

"Singapore has supported the majority of recommendations consistent with our ongoing efforts to ensure that Singapore continues to be an inclusive, cohesive, and resilient society, taking into account the appropriateness of these recommendations to our national context," said the ministry.

In delivering Singapore's national statement at the adoption of the UPR outcome, Mr Bhatia said that for the recommendations that were noted, "Singapore already has legislation and policies that address their underlying objectives in ways that best suit our unique social and cultural context".

"For example, the principle of equality of all persons before the law is already enshrined in the Singapore Constitution. We have laws and policies to protect our people from discrimination."

Mr Bhatia added that Singapore is implementing policies to strengthen social safety nets and support various groups, including lower income Singaporeans, women, children, migrant workers, the elderly and people with disabilities.

"We will continue to review and improve on our approach. For instance, the Government will study the views raised during the Conversations on Singapore Women’s Development, a national conversation series to gather feedback from Singaporeans on issues concerning women."

Concrete proposals will be presented in a White Paper in Parliament in 2022, he added.