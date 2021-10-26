Singapore urges Myanmar to cooperate with ASEAN, 'gravely concerned' with situation in country: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Oct 26) urged Myanmar’s military authorities to cooperate fully with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s envoy as the ongoing turmoil in the country continues.

Speaking at the 9th ASEAN-US summit which was held virtually, Mr Lee noted that Singapore remains “gravely concerned” about the situation in Myanmar, including the ongoing violence.

“We are disappointed by the lack of tangible progress in the implementation of ASEAN’s five-point consensus,” he added.

According to a statement from the current chair of ASEAN - Brunei - in April this year, leaders from the bloc of countries had reached a consensus on five points - ending violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, the appointment of a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate dialogue, the provision of humanitarian assistance and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.