Singapore welcomes US-Iran agreement to end military operations in Middle East, reopen Strait of Hormuz

SINGAPORE: Singapore welcomes the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States of America and Iran to cease all military operations in the Middle East and establish a framework for further negotiations on outstanding issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Jun 18).

US President Donald Trump and Iran's president signed a deal on Wednesday meant to end the Middle East war, paving the way for a broader 60-day negotiation period.

MFA commended the efforts of the mediators that have made this possible, in particular Pakistan and Qatar.

"A resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with international law will create the necessary conditions for lasting peace, security, and stability in the region," it said.

MFA added that it welcomes the commitment under the MOU to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - the Strait is used for international navigation and a critical conduit for maritime trade.

"We urge all parties to uphold their obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and customary international law with respect to safe and unimpeded transit passage in the Strait of Hormuz, and to protect the safety and well-being of seafarers and ships in the region."