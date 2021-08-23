More cybersecurity cooperation between Singapore, US in public, defence and financial sectors

SINGAPORE: The United States and Singapore have signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) to expand cooperation on cybersecurity, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Monday (Aug 23).

The MOUs cover cybersecurity in the public, defence and financial sectors.

They come as US Vice President Kamala Harris is on a three-day official visit to Singapore, where she is looking to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including defence and cybersecurity.

The first MOU was signed by Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) chief executive David Koh and director of the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly. It builds on a similar MOU signed in 2016.

This MOU will establish cooperation in areas like regular exchange of information on cyber threats, coordination of response to cybersecurity incidents, and joint cybersecurity training and exercises, CSA said in a statement on Monday.

It also covers mutual guidance on prevailing cybersecurity trends and best practices, joint cooperation in capacity building activities as well as raising cybersecurity awareness among respective constituents.

Mr Koh said Singapore and the US share “deep mutual interests” in improving cybersecurity cooperation, particularly as cybersecurity has become a “key enabler” for both countries to utilise the benefits of digitalisation to grow their economies and improve lives.