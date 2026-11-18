SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United States have agreed to follow up on practical arrangements to facilitate Singapore users’ continued trusted access to advanced American technologies after the US announced new export controls on advanced semiconductors.

The US Department of Commerce announced on Monday (Nov 16) new licence requirements to export, re-export, or transfer (in-country) advanced semiconductors to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Brazil.

The new rule identifies these five countries as presenting a higher-than-normal risk of diversion to China.

Singapore’s Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo spoke with US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler about the new export restrictions on Tuesday, said the Ministry for Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

“Minister Teo and Under Secretary Kessler discussed their shared interest in ensuring consistent and clear rules to support legitimate commercial activity,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

They also acknowledged the strong track record of cooperation between Singapore and US government agencies, including the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), added the ministry.

Mrs Teo welcomed BIS' intention to conduct industry briefings to clarify requirements for international commercial transactions with US partners.

During the session, she also reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of its business environment and upholding the rule of law.

Singapore does not condone companies or individuals misusing its business environment to engage in dishonest or illicit activities, and will continue to take firm action against those responsible, MDDI said.

“Both sides agreed to remain in close communication on this and other issues of mutual interest,” it said.

Mrs Teo said earlier that the Singapore government would work to ensure legitimate businesses continue to have “trusted access” to critical artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure after the new US export controls.



She said that the government has also been engaging with businesses in Singapore that may be affected by the new rules, while speaking to US counterparts about how the measures will be implemented and how trusted access to AI infrastructure can be facilitated.