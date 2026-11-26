SINGAPORE: Singapore said on Thursday (Nov 26) that it was "very disappointed" with the latest proposed tariffs by the United States over excess industrial capacity and manufacturing.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday proposed a maximum potential tariff rate of 20 per cent, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, on Singapore’s exports to the country after releasing a report on its investigations into the country's acts, policies, and practices related to structural excess capacity and production in specific manufacturing sectors.

"Singapore disagrees with the USTR’s findings and we are very disappointed with the proposed actions against Singapore," said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said the USTR’s findings did not take into account the structure of Singapore’s economy.

"Singapore's global trade surplus is a reflection of our outward- and market-oriented economy as well as our status as a trusted business and trading hub," it said.

"As a small country with limited resources, our priority is to ensure that our markets operate efficiently, and that Singapore remains competitive globally."

The ministry added that Singapore’s economic policies did not protect its domestic market or subsidise manufacturing for export.

"Our free trade agreements seek to lower barriers to trade and investments, and are fully compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules," said METI.

It noted that under the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA), Singapore levies no tariffs on US exports to Singapore, and the US committed to levying no tariffs on imports from Singapore.

"Since the USSFTA was signed, the US has enjoyed a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for over 20 years," said the ministry.

In 2024, the US’ overall trade surplus with Singapore amounted to US$27 billion and in 2025, this trade surplus grew to US$33 billion, said the ministry.

"Throughout this investigation, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry has engaged the USTR actively and thoroughly addressed its queries and concerns," said the ministry.

It added that it would be submitting further comments during the upcoming public consultation period to address the issues raised in the report.

The proposed tariff rate could be adjusted to 10 per cent if Singapore reaches a trade agreement with the US, or concludes other negotiations that are responsive to the determinations in this investigation into the acts, policies, and practices of Singapore, according to the USTR report.

METI said it would continue to engage the USTR constructively, including urging it to reconsider its proposed actions on Singapore and to explore ways to reduce the tariff.