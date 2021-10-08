Singapore, US working on vaccinated travel lane: Gan Kim Yong

WASHINGTON: Singapore is working on establishing a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with the United States before the end of the year, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (Oct 7).

Speaking at an event at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, Mr Gan noted that as a hub for business and travel, it is important that Singapore remains connected to the rest of the world despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had successful pilots of vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) with Germany and Brunei to facilitate the entry of fully vaccinated individuals into Singapore for business and leisure. We are now working on a VTL with the US as soon as possible, and certainly before the end of the year,” said Mr Gan.

He added that Singapore is continuing to facilitate the arrival and return of work pass holders from the US to Singapore.

The current VTLs with Germany or Brunei were launched on Sep 8. It allows fully vaccinated travellers from Germany or Brunei to enter Singapore without serving a stay-home notice. Instead, they take multiple COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

They would also need to have stayed in Brunei, Germany and/or Singapore in the last 21 consecutive days prior to their departure for Singapore.

Mr Gan is in Washington DC as part of a four-day official visit to the US. He will also be in New York, where he will meet Singapore companies with operations in the US, as part of a closed-door roundtable organised by Enterprise Singapore.