Two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Batam, Bintan from Feb 25

SINGAPORE: Singapore will launch vaccinated travel lane (VTL) arrangements via sea from Batam and Bintan in Indonesia from Feb 25, as part of efforts to gradually restore transport connectivity.

Applications for the vaccinated travel pass will open at 10am on Feb 22, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a press release on Wednesday (Feb 16).

At the moment, Indonesia allows travellers from Singapore to travel under its travel bubble to Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal (NIFT) in Batam and Bandar Bintan Telani Ferry Terminal (BBTFT) in Bintan, without the need for quarantine.

For a start, up to 350 travellers from Batam and another 350 from Bintan will be allowed to travel weekly under the VTLs to Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

The designated ferry services between the three terminals will be operated by regional ferry operators - Batam Fast and Bintan Resort Ferries.

Those entering Singapore under this VTL sea arrangement must be fully vaccinated and able to produce a physical or digital proof of vaccination recognised by Singapore authorities.

Travellers will also have to take two COVID-19 tests. The first is a pre-departure test which must be a polymerase chain reaction test or a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART) within two days of departure and obtain a negative test result.

Upon arrival in Singapore, travellers will have to take a supervised ART test at quick test centres or combined test centres within 24 hours, and remain self-isolated until their test result is confirmed to be negative.

These travel requirements are aligned with prevailing requirements for travel under the existing VTL air arrangements, said MPA.