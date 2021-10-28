FAQ: Travelling to Singapore and how visitors can get their vaccination status recognised

WHAT ELSE MUST BE DONE BEFORE DEPARTURE?

Short-term visitors and long-term pass holders travelling to Singapore must apply for a vaccinated travel pass (VTP) between seven and 60 days before they plan to enter the country.

Travellers who require a visa to enter Singapore will have to apply for one beforehand.

All short-term visitors travelling to Singapore via a VTL must have travel insurance with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 against COVID-19-related medical charges. Insurance can be obtained from insurers based in Singapore or overseas.

Although VTL travellers do not undergo quarantine in Singapore, they must still wait for the results of their on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before going about their activities in Singapore.

Therefore, travellers must secure self-isolation accommodation in Singapore to wait for the results, which they should receive within 24 hours. This accommodation can be a place of residence, a hotel or a serviced apartment.

Travellers should register and pre-pay for on-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests. If not, they will have to pay for the tests upon arrival and may face delays in being tested and allowed to leave the airport.

Within three days before arriving in Singapore, travellers should submit an SG Arrival Card with their pre-trip health and travel history declaration.

All travellers except those aged two and under must take a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours before departure for Singapore. This test must be administered at an accredited or authorised testing facility in the country of departure.

The test report must be in English or be accompanied by an English translation; contain the traveller’s name and either their date of birth or passport number; and show the time and date the test was taken, the name of the testing institution and that the test result was negative.

Travellers should defer their trips if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been diagnosed with or suspected to have contracted COVID-19 in the last 14 days before departing for Singapore.

They should also postpone their travels if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient in the last 10 days before departing for Singapore.

WHAT DO I DO WHEN I ARRIVE IN SINGAPORE?

After clearing immigration, travellers must head straight to their self-isolation accommodation by private transport, taxi or private-hire cars. They are not allowed to use public transport.

Travellers can only leave their self-isolation accommodation after receiving their negative PCR test result. They will be notified by phone call or email, and they will be able to view their results on the TraceTogether app.

Should a traveller test positive for COVID-19, they will have to receive medical treatment. Prevailing medical treatment charges will apply.