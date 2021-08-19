Singapore 'very likely' to have a COVID-19 vaccine booster exercise: Ong Ye Kung

MOH said it is also looking at the need to enhance the immune response of individuals who have a weaker immune response to vaccination despite completing a full vaccination regime.

This includes people who have an increased risk of getting infections even after vaccination, said MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak on Thursday.

"For example, they may have not mounted an adequate immune response to the original full two-dose regime, or they have a waning protection from vaccinations and therefore require augmentation of that immune response in order to give them further protection," he said.

This comes after Associate Professor Mak said on Aug 6 that the expert committee was discussing whether COVID-19 booster shots needed to be given to specific groups like seniors, vulnerable people and healthcare workers, or to the general population.

MOH said on Thursday that while a large proportion of the population is now vaccinated, it is planning ahead to ensure that people continue to be well protected from COVID-19 and its new variants as they arise.

"The Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination has been reviewing and monitoring the local and overseas data on vaccine boosters and is developing recommendations on Singapore’s booster strategy," it said.

Mr Ong had said on Jul 8 that the booster exercise could begin around Chinese New Year next year.

The minister was responding to questions by members of the public about living with COVID-19 through an Instagram live broadcast, according to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao which reported on his remarks.

Pointing to examples in other countries, Mr Ong said on Thursday that Israel has started administering boosters to seniors and vulnerable people, while the UK, Germany and France will start in September.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recommended a booster shot eight months from the second dose.