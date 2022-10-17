Singapore, Vietnam agree to boost cooperation in digitalisation, green economy

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam have agreed to step up cooperation in areas such as digitalisation and cybersecurity, the green economy and sustainable infrastructure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Oct 17).

President Halimah Yacob and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc have also affirmed the "longstanding friendship and excellent relations" between Singapore and Vietnam, the ministry said in a press release.

President Halimah is in Vietnam for a state visit from Oct 16 to Oct 20.

She was received by President Phuc at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on Monday morning. President Phuc and his spouse, Madam Tran Nguyen Thu, will host a state banquet in President Halimah’s honour.

During their engagements, MFA said President Halimah and President Phuc reaffirmed the "extensive and robust economic cooperation" between both countries.

They also agreed to step up cooperation in new and emerging areas such as digitalisation and cybersecurity, the green economy including renewable energy and carbon credits, sustainable infrastructure, as well as vocational training.