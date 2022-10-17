Singapore, Vietnam agree to boost cooperation in digitalisation, green economy
President Halimah Yacob and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc also reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and excellent relations between Singapore and Vietnam.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam have agreed to step up cooperation in areas such as digitalisation and cybersecurity, the green economy and sustainable infrastructure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Oct 17).
President Halimah Yacob and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc have also affirmed the "longstanding friendship and excellent relations" between Singapore and Vietnam, the ministry said in a press release.
President Halimah is in Vietnam for a state visit from Oct 16 to Oct 20.
She was received by President Phuc at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on Monday morning. President Phuc and his spouse, Madam Tran Nguyen Thu, will host a state banquet in President Halimah’s honour.
During their engagements, MFA said President Halimah and President Phuc reaffirmed the "extensive and robust economic cooperation" between both countries.
They also agreed to step up cooperation in new and emerging areas such as digitalisation and cybersecurity, the green economy including renewable energy and carbon credits, sustainable infrastructure, as well as vocational training.
President Halimah and President Phuc witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and various Vietnamese ministries.
MOUs were also signed between the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training Vietnam, as well as the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and the Vietnam Ministry of Public Security.
The two leaders then witnessed an investment license presentation to Sembcorp’s joint venture, the VSIP Joint Stock Company, to develop the 12th Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), located in Can Tho City, said MFA.
President Halimah also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and various other officials.
President Halimah and Mr Chinh reaffirmed both countries' "like-mindedness" in developing digital and green capabilities and agreed to pursue deeper cooperation in these areas.
President Halimah will continue her visit in Hanoi and Bac Ninh Province on Tuesday before travelling to Ho Chi Minh City in the afternoon, MFA said.