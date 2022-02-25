Singapore and Vietnam sign 5 agreements, MOUs across defence, trade and social sectors

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam signed five agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on Friday (Feb 25), aimed at strengthening cooperation in defence, the digital economy and intellectual property among other areas.

The signing by ministers and senior officials from both countries was witnessed by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Mr Phuc is on a three-day visit to Singapore from Feb 24 to 26 – marking the first state visit Singapore has received since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The bilateral agreements will “further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

STRENGTHENING DEFENCE TIES

The two countries renewed the bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), building on the first DCA that was signed in 2009.

Under the renewed DCA, both sides commit to conducting regular policy dialogues and exchanges; enhancing cooperation and promoting closer interaction between both countries’ armies; and cooperating in areas of “mutual interest” such as military medicine and counter-terrorism.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence said the signing reaffirms both defence establishments’ mutual commitment to “further enhance their defence relationship through close cooperation, and to contribute to the peace and stability of the region”.

COOPERATION IN TRADE, DIGITAL ECONOMY

An MOU on economic and trade cooperation was also signed, covering areas such as supporting regional and global supply chain connectivity and facilitating business partnerships, said Singapore's Trade and Industry Ministry (MTI).

It will also deepen agri-trade cooperation, such as by supporting information sharing and training on best practices, certification and standards in the agriculture industry.

In addition, the MOU aims to enhance cooperation in the industrial and energy sectors, while facilitating greater collaboration between Singaporean and Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said: “We look forward to catalysing greater trade and economic collaboration, including in new and emerging areas of interest such as renewable and clean energy.

“We will also enhance our resilience by building a more robust supply chain and facilitating smooth and continued trade flows between both countries even in times of crises.”