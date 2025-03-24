PM Wong to visit Hanoi from Mar 25 to 26, as part of introductory visits in region

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi from Tuesday (Mar 25) to Wednesday, as part of his introductory visits to Southeast Asian countries.

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, is making the two-day trip at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The two leaders last met in November last year, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

MEETING TOP VIETNAM LEADERS

During his visit, Mr Wong will be received in a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace, and meet with the country’s top four leaders.

He will call on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s general secretary To Lam and Vietnamese president Luong Cuong, whom he is meeting for the first time.