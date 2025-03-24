PM Wong to visit Hanoi from Mar 25 to 26, as part of introductory visits in region
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is making the two-day trip at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi from Tuesday (Mar 25) to Wednesday, as part of his introductory visits to Southeast Asian countries.
Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, is making the two-day trip at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The two leaders last met in November last year, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MEETING TOP VIETNAM LEADERS
During his visit, Mr Wong will be received in a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace, and meet with the country’s top four leaders.
He will call on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s general secretary To Lam and Vietnamese president Luong Cuong, whom he is meeting for the first time.
Mr Wong will also meet with Vietnamese Prime Minister Chinh - who will host him to an official dinner - and National Assembly chairman Tran Thanh Man.
He will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health Rahayu Mahzam, along with senior government officials.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the acting prime minister in Mr Wong’s absence.
Mr Lam, Vietnam’s top leader, had made an official visit to Singapore earlier this month.
During his visit, the two countries announced an upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underscoring their commitment to deepening cooperation in emerging sectors.