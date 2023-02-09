Singapore, Vietnam sign MOUs in areas like green-digital economic partnership and maritime cooperation

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Vietnam signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on areas like the green-digital economic partnership and maritime cooperation on Thursday (Feb 9).

The signings were witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh who is on an official visit to Singapore from Feb 8 to Feb 10. Mr Lee also hosted official lunch for Mr Chinh.

Both prime ministers also reaffirmed their countries shared commitment to strengthen and expand their bilateral agenda as both countries commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership this year, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"They welcomed the extensive and robust economic cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, and agreed to step up cooperation in new and emerging areas such as renewable energy, carbon credits, and the digital economy," MFA said.

Mr Lee and Mr Chinh discussed ways to further enhance the cooperative mechanisms between Singapore and Vietnam, with Mr Lee expressing Singapore’s "continued support for Vietnam’s human resource development and capacity building".

The two prime ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

"They emphasised the importance of upholding ASEAN Centrality and unity, deepening regional economic integration, and upholding an open and inclusive regional architecture," MFA said.