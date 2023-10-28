Singapore votes in favour of UN resolution to protect civilians, uphold humanitarian obligations in Gaza Strip

SINGAPORE: Singapore voted in favour of a resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip during an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (Oct 27).

In a statement at the session, Singapore's Permanent Representative to the UN Burhan Gafoor expressed the country's “utmost support” for UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ efforts to sustain the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

“We support all efforts to defuse tensions in order to avoid an escalation of the conflict,” he said. “We mourn the loss and suffering of so many innocent civilians, including children and the elderly.

“This attack cannot be condoned or justified by any rationale. We condemn this terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms. We also call for the immediate and safe release of all hostages taken by Hamas.”

A total of 120 countries voted in favour of the resolution, while 14 voted against. Forty-five countries chose to abstain from voting.