Cost of living tops Singaporeans' concerns ahead of GE, 1 in 4 voters undecided on who to support: Survey

SINGAPORE: The cost of living has emerged as the top concern of Singaporeans heading into this year’s general election, for which over a quarter have not yet made up their minds on who they will be voting for, a new survey has found.

Concerns over jobs and unemployment came in second, while the state of the economy followed in third place, according to the study by Blackbox Research’s sentiment tracker SensingSG.

Released on Thursday (Jan 16), the survey was done earlier this month and involved 1,310 Singaporeans eligible to vote in this year’s electoral contest, varied by ethnicity, age, gender, housing type and region to represent national demographics.

The next general election must be held by Nov 23 this year. It will be Singapore’s 14th since independence, and the first under the country’s fourth-generation leadership led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

“Despite all the media noise surrounding politicians in 2024, our findings highlight that Singaporeans are prioritising practical, everyday issues over everything else,” said Blackbox Research founder and CEO David Black.

He noted that factors such as tangible improvements in local government services and the cost of living are at the front of mind of the electorate.

“As we edge closer to GE2025, it’s clear that voters are more focused on their own balance sheets than they are on any wider themes,” said Mr Black.