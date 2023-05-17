Singapore's water polo teams receive 'heartwarming' reception on return from SEA Games
More than 50 people, some bearing flowers for the players, were at Changi Airport to receive the men's and women's water polo teams.
SINGAPORE: Families, friends and young fans gathered at Changi Airport to give Singapore’s water polo teams a warm welcome home on Wednesday (May 17).
More than 50 people turned up at the arrival hall in Terminal 2, some bearing gifts for the players. They were also given garlands prepared by Singapore Aquatics.
The men’s water polo team reclaimed the SEA Games gold on Tuesday at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. They beat the hosts 22-14 in their final round-robin match.
The team emerged victorious in all their matches at the Games, including against defending champions Indonesia, who clinched the title back in 2019.
Singapore won bronze that year, ending a run of 27 consecutive golds, while the sport did not feature at last year's Hanoi Games.
The women’s water polo team clinched silver after losing to Thailand 11-4 in the final.
Both teams flew back to Singapore and were greeted with cheers and applause when they came through the airport doors at around 6pm.
Young fans Waynn Chua, 10, and Maksonn Lee, 12, were waiting with their mothers who had prepared flowers and cupcakes for the players.
Both boys play water polo and are coached by members of the national team. Asked if he had anything to say to the players, Waynn said: “Coach Darren, you blocked a lot of shots.”
His mother, Yen Tan, 47, revealed her elder son also plays water polo but could not make it to the airport. “He wants to tell Coach Yip Yang that he is a very cool, fantastic player,” she said.
Water polo team members from St Andrew's Secondary School were also on hand to welcome their coach, Mr Darren Lee.
“I’m very proud of coach,” said Xavier Ong, 15, who has been playing the sport for three years. He added he used to be involved in swimming but took to the team aspect of playing water polo.
ACS (Barker Road) student Jordan Sim, 15, has been playing water polo since he was eight years old and enrolled in his current school to continue in the sport.
To his coach, he said: “Hope to be in your position one day when I’m older.”
HEARTWARMING RECEPTION
Players who spoke to CNA said they were touched by the welcome they received.
“Definitely heartwarming,” said Loh Zhi Zhi, who teared up as he spoke to the media. “I think the biggest sacrifice was definitely from family, especially in the run-up to the Games.”
He said the training load increased closer to the Games and it was not easy for their families.
Pointing to the young players coached by members of the national team that showed up on Wednesday, Loh said he and his teammates showed the way for the next generation.
“That hard work will pay off, and we just need to trust the process and keep working.”
Captain Lee Kai Yang said everyone was glad to be home and to reunite with family members who were unable to travel to Cambodia.
“I think we all also miss the food in Singapore, so we’re very happy to be back,” he said.
“More importantly, it’s great to be back among the community again, to see the people that have been supporting us and cheering for us every step of the way.”
The turnout at the airport echoed the support the teams received in Cambodia, which some players said surprised them. More than 100 Team Nila volunteers flew to Phnom Penh.
“I think this time round, the Team Nila support, it was by far the most we have gotten away from home,” said Yip.
“It was fantastic, I think it made every game a home game for us because not every other country has their supporters coming here.”
Head coach Kan Aoyagi said the support was unbelievable. “Team Nila came to support us and the environment was like we were in Singapore.”
He said Sport Singapore and the Singapore Swimming Association helped to arrange a training camp in Cambodia before the Games, which meant the players were ready and knew what to expect when they arrived for the matches.
“We have a really big advantage this SEA Games, I think this result came up because of not only the players – all supporters, federation, government, all together.”
Looking ahead, the team is focused on the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China later this year, the coach said.
“Of course, we want to be top three in Asia, but maybe first, we must show (better) results than the previous Asian Games,” he said, adding that the team is good and strong – with senior players who have experience and younger players who are eager to show what they can do.
Mr Ting Kum Luen, the founder of Pacer Water Polo Academy, said older players have the maturity to perform at the Asian Games.
"We have to go there, we need to be up there. But how to get there? The senior players have to be there."
Kai Yang said he is looking forward to seeing how the team performs at the Asian Games.
“We know very well that our opponents at the Asian level have also been improving, we are keen to see where we stand now.
“And that means that we have to train even harder to work towards a larger goal. We want to keep pushing the standards of water polo in Singapore.”