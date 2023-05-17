Singapore's water polo teams receive 'heartwarming' reception on return from SEA Games

SINGAPORE: Families, friends and young fans gathered at Changi Airport to give Singapore’s water polo teams a warm welcome home on Wednesday (May 17).

More than 50 people turned up at the arrival hall in Terminal 2, some bearing gifts for the players. They were also given garlands prepared by Singapore Aquatics.

The men’s water polo team reclaimed the SEA Games gold on Tuesday at the National Olympic Stadium Swimming Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. They beat the hosts 22-14 in their final round-robin match.

The team emerged victorious in all their matches at the Games, including against defending champions Indonesia, who clinched the title back in 2019.

Singapore won bronze that year, ending a run of 27 consecutive golds, while the sport did not feature at last year's Hanoi Games.

The women’s water polo team clinched silver after losing to Thailand 11-4 in the final.

Both teams flew back to Singapore and were greeted with cheers and applause when they came through the airport doors at around 6pm.

Young fans Waynn Chua, 10, and Maksonn Lee, 12, were waiting with their mothers who had prepared flowers and cupcakes for the players.

Both boys play water polo and are coached by members of the national team. Asked if he had anything to say to the players, Waynn said: “Coach Darren, you blocked a lot of shots.”