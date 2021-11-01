Government not against taxing wealth, but policies should be practical and effective: Indranee Rajah

SINGAPORE: The Government is not against taxing wealth, but such policies should be practical and effective in a way that the rich cannot avoid them easily, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah told Parliament on Monday (Nov 1).

Ms Indranee was responding to an adjournment motion raised by Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) on the need for Singapore to consider more types of wealth taxes.

“The question has never been one of whether we want to tax wealth, but a practical one of how to do so effectively such that it cannot be avoided easily,” she said.

“So, at the end of the day, I think we don't have any issue with wealth taxes per se. We just want to make sure that whatever we put in place actually works.”

This comes after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Oct 15 that Singapore continues to study how it can expand its wealth tax system in the face of key challenges such as inequality and climate change.

Singapore currently imposes property tax but not other types like a property gains or inheritance tax. These are different from a general wealth tax, which involves trying to value different assets.

DIVERSIFY REVENUE, FIGHT INEQUALITY

In his adjournment motion, Associate Professor Lim said wealth taxes could improve the diversity of the Government’s revenue sources, and help manage societal problems that result from rising inequality.

He called income inequality in Singapore a "problem", pointing to how the country’s Gini coefficient – which measures unequal distribution of income or wealth – after redistribution puts it at the top of the inequality scale, comparable to the United Kingdom and United States.

Assoc Prof Lim listed a few options Singapore could explore to remedy this, including reintroducing the inheritance tax, although he noted there are concerns this could weaken the country's value proposition as a wealth centre.

Another option would be to make estate duties more progressive, such as by imposing another tier for higher-value properties, he said.

Assoc Prof Lim also proposed introducing a general tax of 0.5 per cent on net wealth in excess of S$10 million, 1 per cent above S$50 million and 2 per cent above S$1 billion.

He added that this tax could be designated to a special-purpose foundation, mandated to exhaust its entire endowment, with payouts allocated towards government-approved uses that are “consistent with national priorities”.

Taxation could also be restricted to instances when net wealth gains are positive, suggested Assoc Prof Lim.