IN FOCUS: What will life in Singapore be like when the temperature hits 40°C?

SINGAPORE: You wake up in the morning and check the temperature outside – it is 40 degrees Celsius. You pull on a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sandals, and head to the office.

It is not casual Friday. This is what you’ve been wearing to work since your company changed the office dress code in response to rising temperatures.

On your 15-minute walk to the MRT station, the path is fully shaded by sheltered walkways and rain trees. You stop to fill your bottle at one of the many water coolers along the way.

At your office, the air-conditioning is set at 25 degrees Celsius or above, as required by law. The office building, made of timber, is plugged into the district cooling system.

Home after work, you check your mobile app for heat guidelines – customised to your age, ethnicity and gender – to find out whether it’s fine to exercise outside in the blazing sun.

At the fitness corner downstairs, a misting system keeps you cool while you work out. Ducking into a neighbourhood cooling centre for a break, it is filled with elderly residents who have come for some air-conditioned comfort.

Before sleeping, a notification pings with the daily heat advisory, telling you if schools or offices will be open the next day. Another 40 degrees Celsius day is expected, so it is status quo.

This might sound like a dystopian future, but Singapore is set to experience days with peak temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius as early as 2045, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu told parliament last year.

Already, the country matched a 40-year temperature record in May when the daily maximum temperature hit 37 degrees Celsius in Ang Mo Kio.

Elsewhere in the region, heatwaves have killed dozens of people in India, where temperatures soared above 45 degrees Celsius last month. Parts of China, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam have also experienced record-breaking temperatures near or past the 40-degree mark this year.

Warming in Singapore is driven by climate change globally and by the local urban heat island effect – when natural land cover is replaced by urban surfaces that absorb and store heat.