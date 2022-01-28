Wild weather? Five things to note about Singapore's rainfall and heat in 2021

SINGAPORE: Wet, dry and hot - while that might sum up Singapore's weather, there were some extremes in 2021 with the return of La Nina.

The climate phenomenon, which occurs once every few years, typically brings more rain.

And that was evident last year as Singapore saw its second-wettest year since 1980, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Jan 28) in its review of the year's weather.

Here are five highlights from the report:

1. WETTEST DAY

You might remember the flash floods in various parts of Singapore on Aug 24, most notably in the Bukit Timah area.

That Tuesday was the wettest day of 2021, with 247.22mm of daily total rainfall recorded at the Mandai station.

The Met Service called this a "remarkable" figure that far surpasses the previous August high of 181.8mm in 1983, recorded at Changi station.

Flood risk warnings were issued for several locations on Aug 24, including the Upper Bukit Timah area where water seeped into a mall, Woodlands and Sunset Drive.

A week later on Aug 30, flood risk warnings were again issued for several areas after heavy rain fell across Singapore.

2. UNUSUAL AUGUST

August is usually among the drier months of the year - but not in 2021.

The wetter weather is due to a few factors, including La Nina conditions, said the Met Service.

"August 2021 saw well-above-average rainfall islandwide, with the Changi climate station recording nearly twice its long-term monthly average," it added.