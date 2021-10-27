Singapore welcomes Australia’s assurance that AUKUS will promote 'stable and secure' Asia Pacific: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Singapore welcomes Australia’s assurance that its recent defence pact with the United States and the United Kingdom will meet a number of criteria including the promotion of a “stable and secure” Asia Pacific region, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Speaking at the 1st ASEAN-Australia Summit, Mr Lee touched on AUKUS, a trilateral agreement between the three countries, and noted that ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Australia share similar strategic regional outlooks.

“Singapore welcomes new regional architecture formulations that support ASEAN centrality, deepen economic integration, and promote a stable and secure Asia-Pacific region and a rules-based order, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Mr Lee said at the virtual meeting.

“We welcome Australia’s assurance that its AUKUS partnership with the US and UK will be consistent with these criteria.”