Singapore welcomes Gaza ceasefire, intends to send more aid: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore welcomes the ceasefire and hostage return agreement between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Jan 17), shortly before the deal was expected to be ratified.

"There has been too much loss and suffering over the past 15 months," said Mr Wong in a Facebook post late on Friday.

"While this is just the first phase, we hope the agreement will be fully implemented, to ensure the permanent cessation of hostilities, and the release of all hostages," he said.

"In particular, we need to quickly put an end to the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where conditions continue to deteriorate."

The accord outlined a six-week initial ceasefire, which includes the release of hostages taken by militant group Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Apart from the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the ceasefire deal paves the way for more humanitarian aid to be sent.

Israel's Cabinet was expected to meet on Friday to give final ratification to the agreement, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was expected to take effect on Sunday.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday that Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman will visit Jordan to present a cheque to a charity organisation, while Singapore will send further humanitarian supplies to the Palestinians.

Mr Wong noted that to date, Singapore and Singaporeans have donated over S$19 million (US$13.9 million) in aid and six tranches of assistance to the Palestinian people.

"In the coming weeks, we intend to send additional humanitarian supplies. Singapore will continue to do what we can to support humanitarian initiatives in Gaza," he said on Friday.

Mr Wong added that Singapore remains steadfast in its support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"Both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live as permanent neighbours in peace, security, and dignity," he said.