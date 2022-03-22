Singapore will do more in fiscal, monetary policies if Ukraine conflict worsens: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The Government will “not hesitate to do more”, be it through fiscal or monetary policy measures, if the conflict in Ukraine worsens and impacts the Singapore economy and inflation, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Mar 22).

For now, it remains “too early” to tell how the situation will unfold and the Singapore economy is expected to keep growing this year, he said at a luncheon plenary held on the first day of the Singapore Apex Business Summit 2022.

Official forecasts are for the economy to grow between 3 and 5 per cent in 2022.

“Our baseline assumption and projection is still that we are still able to continue growing as an economy this year. But you cannot rule out more adverse situations or scenarios where potentially we enter a recession, or we start to experience stagflation-like conditions,” Mr Wong said.

“If things start to get worse in Ukraine and we see a huge impact on our economy or on inflation, we will certainly not hesitate to do more, whether through fiscal or monetary policy, to make sure that we keep the economy steady or stabilise prices.”

Mr Wong also noted that the support measures announced in the Budget last month have yet to take effect.

“We have put in place an expansionary Budget with many help measures for households, businesses and workers. None of these measures has even been rolled out yet,” he said.

“In the coming months, households, workers, firms will be … experiencing the effects of the Budget measures. So we should let that percolate through the economy and then monitor closely how the Ukraine situation will impact the economy in the coming months, as well as inflation.”