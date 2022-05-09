Singapore will reactivate TraceTogether and SafeEntry 'if situation requires': Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: While Singapore’s COVID-19 situation has stabilised, the public should not to delete their TraceTogether apps or discard their tokens as the country will step up its vaccinated-differentiated safe management measures if necessary, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

“We are taking a cautious, ‘step down but not dismantle’ posture for our public health measures. If the situation requires, we will have to step up (vaccinated-differentiated measures), and reactivate TraceTogether and SafeEntry,” he said in Parliament on Monday (May 9).

He added that this will be determined based on the severity of the situation and is a "matter of judgment".

“We will have to take into account if there is a new variant of concern, whether it is more severe or more infectious than Omicron, whether past infections and current vaccines continue to confer strong protection against the new variant, and how all these affect our hospital capacity,” he said.

“I can understand some members of the public want a system with transparent and clear triggering points, but I am afraid this is not possible when we are in a pandemic crisis with fog of war,” he said.

“We do what is necessary to protect lives when danger is upon us, and we will step down measures when they are no longer necessary, no longer necessary, so that people can resume their normal lives."

Responding to questions from Member of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan (PAP-Mountbatten) on whether individuals who are not fully vaccinated can be allowed to enter malls and dine in F&B outlets, Mr Ong clarified that they can enter malls, as measures have been “significantly” removed for non-fully vaccinated persons.

However, with a “high” possibility of a next infection wave and the threat of new variants, Mr Ong said there is a need to remain cautious.