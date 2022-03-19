Singapore reiterates zero tolerance drug stance at annual meeting of UN narcotics policymaking body

SINGAPORE: Singapore's holistic and comprehensive strategy against drugs has been successful in keeping the country's drug situation under control, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Delivering Singapore's national statement at the 65th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) on Monday (Mar 14), Mrs Teo spoke about Singapore's zero tolerance stance against drugs.

She also sought support for Singapore’s bid for CND membership for the term 2024 to 2027, reaffirming the country’s commitment to international drug control conventions.

Her statement was released by the Home Affairs Ministry on Saturday.

Mrs Teo, who is also Communications and Information Minister, said Singapore's strategy has been effective and cited the following statistics: