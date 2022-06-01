Singapore takes zero tolerance approach on hate speech: Teo Chee Hean

"Their allegations of Islamophobia are unfounded. Singapore takes a zero tolerance approach on hate speech regardless of whether it is a Christian Pastor or a Muslim Ustaz," said Mr Teo.

"Such extremist rhetoric has real world consequences" said Mr Teo, adding that a 17-year-old detained under the ISA in 2020 had watched Somad’s lectures, and had begun to believe that suicide bombers are martyrs.

But while Singapore can stop hate speech from physically entering the country, it cannot fully stop what comes through online, he said.

"We need to ensure that our communities are resilient against extremist rhetoric, especially online," he added.

"Our people, especially the young, must know to seek guidance from credible religious authorities, and to reject extremism and hate speech."

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON TERRORISM

In his speech at the retreat, Mr Teo noted that the pandemic has made it difficult for terrorists to plan, prepare and carry out attacks, especially across borders, in the last two years.

However, terrorist groups stepped up their propaganda and recruitment efforts online.

"As people spent more time online, we continued to see a stream of self-radicalisation cases during the pandemic," he said.

"As we reopen our borders, there will be a surge in international travel. So there may be a renewed terrorism threat as foreign fighters return home or travel to conflict zones. There will also be more opportunities for lone-wolf attacks."