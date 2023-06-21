Singapore Zoo to mark 50th anniversary with new behind-the-scenes insects tour, ZOObilee trail

GETTING OVER FEAR OF INSECTS WITH NEW TOUR

The Incredible Invertebrates tour will include hands-on activities such as identifying butterfly eggs and releasing newly-unfurled beauties into the Butterfly Aviary, Mandai Wildlife Group said in a media release.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (Jun 21), Delvinder Kaur, assistant curator at Mandai Wildlife Group who developed the tour with her team, said they wanted to bring the insects up close to guests to help them understand and get over the fear of such invertebrates.

“A lot of people are scared of insects; things that fly, things that are big. (You will be scared of) something you are just not familiar with. There are a lot of these invertebrates in our natural landscape and only when we learn to appreciate them then we don't mind them being around,” she added.

She said the tour is a “perfect science lesson” for children, adding that the process of developing the tour, which took almost a year, was to show guests the experience the staff have with the insects.