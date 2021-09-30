2 giraffes make public debut at Singapore Zoo after nine-day journey from India

SINGAPORE: Two new members of the Singapore Zoo’s giraffe herd made their public debut on Thursday (Sep 30), following a nine-day land and sea journey from India and three months in quarantine.

The two male Rothschild’s giraffes, named Adhil and Balaji, arrived in Singapore on May 26 after a 22-hour interstate road journey that began at India’s Mysuru Zoo, one day of holding and seven days at sea.

“Serving a three-month quarantine under the watchful eyes of the animal care and veterinary teams since their arrival, both giraffes have since settled well into their new habitat, feasting on a daily diet of hay, herbivore pellets and leaves of starfruit, jackfruit and acacia trees,” Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said in a media release.

Native to Kenya and Uganda, Rothschild’s giraffes are classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as "near threatened". There are fewer than 2,000 of the subspecies left in the wild.

The partnership between WRS and Mysuru Zoo was established in 2010, and previously involved the exchange of sloth bears and lion-tailed macaques. Discussions on the transfer of the animals began in 2018, before the calves were born in 2020.