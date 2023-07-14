Personalised tours 'more costly' to conduct, says Mandai after complaints about high prices
Mandai Wildlife Group's response came after online commenters said the Singapore Zoo's new insects tour, which costs up to S$148, was priced too high.
SINGAPORE: Personalised experiences at Singapore Zoo are operationally “more costly” to conduct given the “very high” ratio of guides to guests, Mandai Wildlife Group said after complaints that the zoo's new insects tour was too expensive.
The group, which runs the Singapore Zoo, Bird Paradise, River Wonders and Night Safari attractions, was responding to CNA's queries on online feedback about the Incredible Invertebrates tour.
The tour, to be launched in August for the zoo’s 50th anniversary, offers visitors an up-close experience with insects. Tickets are priced at S$148 (US$110) on weekends and public holidays and S$118.40 on weekdays.
Soon after the tour was announced, online commentators took to social media platforms to complain about the cost. One said the prices were “insane” while several others lamented that educational tours should be subsidised or set at a “reasonable” price.
Singapore Zoo has a range of personalised tours, from "zookeeper for a day" experiences to private buggy or behind-the-scenes visits, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson told CNA.
The spokesperson added that guided wildlife experiences are curated to provide encounters beyond what is typically available during a regular visit.
"Through these engaging and immersive experiences, we hope people gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of our natural world, and become advocates for wildlife."
SOME ACTIVITIES "NOT FOR THE MASSES"
The tours are conducted in small groups – usually five to eight people – so that visitors can have an up-close experience with animals, Mandai said.
“The small group size allows for a more personalised and intimate experience as the dedicated guide can share fun facts, stories and answer any questions participants may have,” its spokesperson said.
Setting up these tours involves various departments and resources who manage the logistics, the spokesperson added.
Dr Michael Chiam, senior tourism lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, told CNA that the prices of the zoo's new insects tour are comparable to its reptile tour, RepTopia.
“These activities are not meant for the masses but for a group of people with special interest in insects or reptiles,” said Dr Chiam.
“These specially curated programmes require a lot more resources to create as well as to manage. As a result, (they are) usually priced higher than the usual programmes for general visitors.”
DECIDING ON PRICES
The prices of most activities in any attraction are based on the cost of delivering the activities. This includes manpower cost, research and development cost, operating overheads and advertising and promotional costs, said Dr Chiam.
When deciding on prices of tours and activities, places such as Singapore Zoo must ensure that the fees collected are able to cover the cost of running the programmes and that their target audience can afford the fees, the senior lecturer added.
At Mandai, prices of wildlife experiences are reviewed on a yearly basis and the programme duration and content are taken into consideration, said its spokesperson.
The organisation also conducts price benchmarking externally against other similar attractions and experiences both in Singapore and overseas.
Admission tickets for the Singapore Zoo cost S$50 for adults and S$36 for children aged three to 12.
In comparison, Resorts World Sentosa's SEA Aquarium entrance fees are S$43 for adults and S$32 for children between four and 12 years old. For Singapore residents, the tickets are S$40 and S$30 respectively.
Mr Benjamin Cassim, senior lecturer at Temasek Polytechnic, said: “While a visit to the Singapore Zoo can occupy a family for a good four to five hours, a visit to the SEA Aquarium would typically last between two to three hours.
“Prices at the Singapore Zoo – entry and activities – are in fact affordable,” added Mr Cassim, who teaches the diploma course in hospitality and tourism management.
At the same time, experts agreed that prices have increased for general zoo activities in the past five years.
“If you go back to the rationale for price adjustments, you will note that costs of goods sold have been increasing year-on-year, as have been indirect costs such as staff salaries,” said Mr Cassim.
One way for Singapore Zoo to operate in a “sustainable manner” would be to correspondingly adjust prices, he added.
Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Dr Chiam also highlighted that the rise in prices is “inevitable” given the increased costs of running the zoo, from animal feed to manpower and logistics.
However, both also pointed out that Singapore Zoo's S$50 (US$37) entry fee for adults is comparable to zoos around the world.
For example, the United States' San Diego Zoo charges US$71 for adults. Zoo Berlin in Germany charges €20 (US$22), while England’s Chester Zoo costs £30 (US$39) and Australia's Taronga Zoo in Sydney costs A$51 (US$66).
Most of the zoos also offer tickets at lower prices if purchased online.
Calling the Singapore Zoo a "visitor attraction at heart", Mr Cassim said where pricing is concerned, it has been "very consumer-centric" especially for Singapore residents.
Discounts are available for senior citizens and local residents who sign up for a free WildPass, which includes offers such as 30 per cent off admission fees.
“The zoo is mindful that families come from all backgrounds and do cater to them,” said Dr Chiam.