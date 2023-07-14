Personalised tours 'more costly' to conduct, says Mandai after complaints about high prices

SINGAPORE: Personalised experiences at Singapore Zoo are operationally “more costly” to conduct given the “very high” ratio of guides to guests, Mandai Wildlife Group said after complaints that the zoo's new insects tour was too expensive.

The group, which runs the Singapore Zoo, Bird Paradise, River Wonders and Night Safari attractions, was responding to CNA's queries on online feedback about the Incredible Invertebrates tour.

The tour, to be launched in August for the zoo’s 50th anniversary, offers visitors an up-close experience with insects. Tickets are priced at S$148 (US$110) on weekends and public holidays and S$118.40 on weekdays.

Soon after the tour was announced, online commentators took to social media platforms to complain about the cost. One said the prices were “insane” while several others lamented that educational tours should be subsidised or set at a “reasonable” price.

Singapore Zoo has a range of personalised tours, from "zookeeper for a day" experiences to private buggy or behind-the-scenes visits, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson told CNA.

The spokesperson added that guided wildlife experiences are curated to provide encounters beyond what is typically available during a regular visit.

"Through these engaging and immersive experiences, we hope people gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of our natural world, and become advocates for wildlife."