Singapore Heart Foundation set to open 4th wellness centre in Bedok by 2027

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Heart Foundation plans to open its fourth wellness centre in Bedok by the end of next year, as part of efforts to combat cardiovascular disease and ease the strain of an ageing population.

The leading social service agency for heart health currently has three branches in Bishan, Bukit Batok and Bugis.

These centres provide equipment and expertise to help patients maintain healthy habits and manage their risk factors.

The new centre in the east will allow the agency to support more patients, said Singapore Heart Foundation CEO Geoffrey Ong.

“We know there are clients there, and some of them find it daunting to travel all the way down to the central or even to the west of Singapore for rehabilitation,” he told CNA.

The agency is also partnering with organisations such as Sport Singapore to bring its services closer to both existing and potential clients, he added.