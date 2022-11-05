Man with US$5m bounty on his whereabouts over North Korea oil shipments 'presently in Singapore': SPF

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean businessman with a US$5 million bounty on his whereabouts by the US State Department is currently in Singapore and his passport has been impounded.

In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that Kwek Kee Seng is presently in Singapore, and that he has been under investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for offences under Singapore’s United Nations Act 2001 since Apr 28, 2021.

"Kwek’s passport has been impounded by the CAD since the same date," added SPF.

The US State Department on Nov 3 offered a reward of US$5 million through its Rewards for Justice programme for information about the Singapore-based businessman already accused of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions.

Kwek, who owns the Swanseas Port Services shipping company in Singapore, was charged by US authorities last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea's nuclear proliferation programmes.