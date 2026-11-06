Singaporean Ashley Tan dropped from CEO role by US-based non-profit FHI 360

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Ashley Tan, 39, who was set to be announced as chief executive of global development organisation FHI 360 earlier this week, will no longer take up the role after its board “learned new information” about his previous work and management experience.

The US-based non-profit, which has nearly 3,000 staff across more than 70 countries, runs programmes in areas such as public health, education, employment and humanitarian assistance.

FHI 360 said on Friday (Nov 6) that its board of directors had decided not to proceed with Mr Tan's onboarding. He would have been the organisation's first Asian CEO in its 55-year history if appointed.

The organisation has instead appointed Ms Deborah Kennedy-Iraheta as interim CEO with immediate effect.

Mr Tan was initially selected by the board as CEO following a comprehensive search conducted by a leading executive search firm, said FHI 360 in a statement.

"During the onboarding process, the board learned new information about Ashley’s prior work and management experience, and in accordance with established governance procedures, we determined that it was in the organisation’s best interests to appoint (Ms Kennedy-Iraheta) as interim CEO, effective immediately," said the organisation.

It did not elaborate on the nature of the new information.

FHI 360's website had Mr Tan listed as the organisation's CEO on Nov 4. Checks by CNA on Nov 6 show that his name has since been taken down from their website, with Ms Kennedy-Iraheta now listed as the company's interim CEO.

Ms Kennedy-Iraheta spent more than a decade as FHI 360's chief operating officer and previously served as interim CEO, “playing a key role in our organisation’s growth and progress”.

FHI 360 said she brings "deep institutional knowledge, extensive leadership experience, and longstanding government relationships" that would help the organisation during the transition.

The board's search committee plans to resume its search for a CEO, “seeking highly qualified candidates who uphold FHI 360’s values and can lead the organisation into the future”.

"We have full confidence in (Ms Kennedy-Iraheta) and our experienced leadership team to guide the organisation through this transition," FHI 360 said.

CNA has reached out to Mr Tan and FHI 360 for comment.

Mr Tan was formerly the global head of social impact and sustainability at Amazon Web Services, according to his biography for several events he has spoken at.

He was awarded the Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship in 2018 to pursue a master's degree in public administration at Harvard University.