Singaporean charged with being a scam caller in Cambodia-linked syndicate

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was charged on Wednesday (May 6) with being a scam caller for a Cambodia-based syndicate targeting and cheating victims in Singapore.

The syndicate, which operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, was disrupted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Cambodian National Police (CNP) last September. It is believed to be linked to at least 535 reported scam cases involving total losses of about S$53 million (US$41.6 million).

Ngiam Siow Jui, 30, was arrested in Phnom Penh and repatriated to Singapore, where he was nabbed on arrival on May 4. He has been wanted for about seven months since October 2025 and is among the initial 34 suspects wanted by SPF.

He was given one charge under the Organised Crime Act for engaging in conduct which he knew would facilitate the commission of cheating, by being a scam caller in a call centre in Phnom Penh around Sep 9, 2025.

SPF also published INTERPOL red notices against two other Singaporean men on Mar 25 – Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33 – who are believed to be members of the syndicate. Both men are currently not in Singapore.

With these two men, a total of 31 suspects remain at large, including the alleged syndicate leader, Singaporean Ng Wei Liang.