Roadblocks and a 12-hour trek: Singaporean couple visiting Machu Picchu stranded due to Peru protests

SINGAPORE: All Dr Ho Li-Ching and Dr Ang Wee Han wanted was to celebrate 25 years of marriage at Machu Picchu in Peru.

The Singaporean couple enjoys visiting major cultural and historical sites of the world, such as Egypt for the pyramids and Turkey for the Ottoman Empire sites.

And Machu Picchu, as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, had been a long-time bucket list item for the 49-year-olds, who wanted to commemorate their relationship milestone with a “major trip”.

“We do like to go to unusual places, but within reason. We don’t make it a point to visit places that are in the middle of war zones,” said Dr Ho, an education professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, over the phone with CNA on Monday (Dec 19).

“The last time we did that was perhaps when we went to Israel and Egypt in the 1990s or so, when there was still quite a bit of terrorism and unrest. That was the last time we did something that was remotely dangerous.”

Then last week, Dr Ho and her husband Dr Ang, a chemistry professor at the National University of Singapore, found themselves among 800 tourists stranded in the small town of Aguas Calientes, which is the closest access point to the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu.

Demonstrators protesting the ouster and imprisonment of Peru’s former president Pedro Castillo had blocked the railway tracks on Dec 13, suspending the only way in and out of the town.

“This is not planned. The adventure was actually to go to Machu Picchu and South America, which is fairly inaccessible to Singapore, although I work in the US right now,” said Dr Ho.

“We certainly did not expect this excitement, and all the drama and all the exertion.”