Meet the Singaporean couple building bomb-proof homes, providing power generators in Ukraine

SINGAPORE: Singaporean couple Mr Rudy Taslim and Ms Lam Bao Yan know the dangers of travelling to war-torn Ukraine.

But they said the humanitarian needs outweigh the risks.

Before heading there, both husband and wife wrote their wills.

The pair then travelled at their own cost to the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the conflict.

There, they helped to build more than 400 bomb-resistant homes that are also insulated against cold temperatures.

The couple said that many of those they helped were the vulnerable who were left behind to fend for themselves.

“People who could leave have already left. The people who we found on the ground were the elderlies, widows, children with disabilities … basically people with real needs,” said Mr Taslim.